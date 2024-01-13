News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images 21 Savage Asks Fans If He Should Remove "Poop Bar" On 'American Dream' / 01.13.2024

On Saturday (Jan. 13) morning, 21 Savage posted a new series of pictures on social media thanking his fans for supporting his new album, american dream. Within the post, he also hilariously mentioned his now viral “poop bar” from the record, “Pop Ur S**t.” On the new song, he raps, “What are you smokin’?/ Uncle Snoop/ It smell like gas, I think somebody pooped.”

His Instagram post was captioned, “I’m happy y’all like it. Y’all want me to change the poop bar?” The post revealed some new photos of the famous Atlanta emcee and teased merch, including hats, hoodies, shirts and more.

One fan commented, “I’ve been a listener since your early mixtapes. You’ve improved so much in rap, and I can also tell you a better man; ‘Dark Days’ tells it all! Keep elevating your life, bro; the kids look up to you.” Quavo stated, “Did what you supposed to do? Gave it to em!!! Now come on with the other one,” seemingly alluding to a record they made together.

Spotify commented on the post begging the RIAA-diamond certified rapper saying, “No, [please] keep it,” while another fan joked, “Drake told him to post this.” 21 Savage has received primarily positive feedback for his latest LP. The blockbuster project boasts features from A-List acts, including Brent Faiyaz, Summer Walker, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Mariah The Scientist, Doja Cat and more.

Per the rapper’s website, “Five years in the making, 21 Savage unveils a vision of his very own American dream — a solo masterpiece and exposition woven from his early London roots phasing into his transformative Atlanta years. Somewhat of a concept-driven album, expect narrative-driven intros with Savage’s signature grim real-life raps over signature haunting beats.”

The album will be paired with American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, set to debut in theaters on Independence Day (July 4), 2024. Directed by Donald Glover, the movie will portray the life and career of the London-born artist. Gail Bean, Druski, Jabari Banks, Chad Lindberg and Victoria Pedretti are among some of the listed cameos.

Take a listen to the new 15-song album from 21 Savage below.