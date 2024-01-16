News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Young Thug's Brother Unfoonk Seemingly Responds To Pooh Shiesty's Alleged Diss / 01.16.2024

In 2022, Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to a 63-month prison sentence in connection to an October 2020 shooting outside a Florida hotel. He pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. Meanwhile, the three other imputations were dropped.

Since then, Shiesty has kept fans up to date on his well-being via social media and a recent interview with “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game.” On Monday (Jan. 15), the Memphis rapper reacted to Mariah The Scientist’s comments about her relationship with Young Thug, who is also incarcerated.

He shared an Instagram Story, which was removed by the platform for violating community standards. It read, “S**t simple h**, it [gets] all bad in that pen. It ain’t promised we talk every day; [a motherf**ker is] locked down [for] six months straight. Move around if this ain’t for you. This what [comes] with it!” It was taken down by the platform because it seemingly targeted others with content that shames or disrespects them.

Following the removal, Shiesty reposted the notice with an additional message seemingly directed at Mariah and Thug. He wrote, “Sensitive, black feet, d**k-eating a** h**s, mane. [Get the] f**k out [of] my [direct messages]. F**k you and yo’ n**ga in jail. [I] hope they run his a** up. F**k everybody, I’m [on the way] back.”

While Shiesty’s original target was unclear, Thug’s brother Unfook seemingly took it as a jab at the “Digits” hitmaker. He responded on his Instagram Story, “Y’all n**gas really lost y’all mind. [Shaking my head], but [you] was just riding d**k. We [are] on our way also… Big burrrrr.”

The controversy stemmed from Mariah The Scientist’s interview with the “Posted on the Corner” podcast in December 2023. She discussed coping with Thug’s incarceration midway through the 41-minute conversation. The singer stated, “I don’t think that being lonely and in a bed at night by yourself, I don’t think that’s gonna get better until he comes home. But it is a sacrifice to be made.”