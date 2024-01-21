News BRIDGET BENNETT / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Hilariously Joins In On The "Day In My Life" Trend On Instagram / 01.21.2024

Saturday (Jan. 20) afternoon, Drake sent social media into a frenzy after he unexpectedly joined in on rising content creator Drew Walls’ new “Day In My Life” video trend. After receiving countless jokes and comments on Twitter and Instagram for setting up a tripod and documenting his day, fans were surprised to see Walls use the hate to get a bag.

Walls got people talking after he posted a paid ad for the NFL playoffs. His post read, “Tune in to watch Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on rookie CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans on Saturday 1/20 at 4:30 p.m. EST on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ [ESPN] #nflonespn #sponsored.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Walls (@drewwalls10)

This immediately led to people applauding him for being able to secure a bag doing the content that people had been making fun of him for doing. Drake apparently saw this as a sign to join the trend with his own post shortly after, which had Black Twitter raving about Walls’ ability to get these major looks back to back.

Drake’s post said, “[Drew Walls], you tweaking my boy… Got me on my bulls**t.” The video showed him maneuvering through his massive Toronto home, doing his skincare routine, making drinks in a Howard University hoodie, hilariously lying down by the fireplace and walking out of his pool before faking like he was going to sleep.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Lil Yachty commented on the post writing, “Finally everybody who always ask me what he does in a day can finally see for their self…” Popular social media comedian Druski and RIAA-Diamond certified producer Boi-1da shared in the laughter in the For All The Dogs rapper’s comments.

Southern rap producer BeatKing seemingly alluded to Drake’s ongoing back and forth with Yasiin Bey by posting, “Having a house this big is definitely Hip Hop.” Drake is set to go back on the second leg of his “It’s All A Blur Tour” with J. Cole in the near future following a recent postponement.