News Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Postpones "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" With J. Cole / 01.16.2024

Drake and J. Cole postponed the start of their highly anticipated joint trek, “It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As the What?”

Originally set to begin on Jan. 18 in Denver, the arena run’s kickoff was rescheduled to Feb. 2 in Tampa, Florida. The Ball Arena shows are now slated for April 15 and 16, marking the voyage’s conclusion.

Billboard reported that representatives for the artists have not provided a reason for the delay. The tour was initially announced in November and included 22 dates, preceded by the success of Drake and Cole’s Hot 100 No. 1 hit “First Person Shooter.”

The Toronto native’s latest album, For All The Dogs, came out in October 2023. It contained “Slime You Out” with SZA, “IDGAF” featuring Yeat and the Lil Yachty-assisted “Another Late Night.” Additional guest appearances included Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, Teezo Touchdown and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drake Related (@drakerelated)

The following month, Drake came out with For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition. The six-song expansion introduced “Red Button,” which name-dropped Kanye West. Elsewhere, he teamed up with Cole again on “Evil Ways.”

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker concluded 2023 with a Kick livestream, where he expressed his gratitude to fans. “I wanna start off by thanking each and every one of you. What an incredible year. Thank you for all the love [and] all the support,” Drake explained. “Anybody that listened, anybody that streamed, anybody that commented, debated, defended, offended. I love making music for all of you, and I love the relationship we have.”

He added, “To the rest of you — the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters — you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam. Look at my eyes. You guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought.”

The rapper recently made headlines after Yasiin Bey called him more “pop” than Hip Hop. Drake reacted via his Instagram Story by sharing a clip of Method Man defining the genre.