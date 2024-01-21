News Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Meek Mill Trolled After Asking How Africans Listen To Music / 01.21.2024

Saturday (Jan. 20) afternoon, Meek Mill participated in his popular #AskMeek Q+A session, but before he did, he posed his international fans a question. He tweeted, “Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa? I remember having a big show there a few years back… How do you all listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform, or in Nigeria?”

Needless to say, he did not expect people to troll him while he was seemingly just trying to understand which DSPs his African fans use to listen to his music. Unfortunately, his fans could not resist poking fun at the artist on Twitter after purposely misunderstanding his question. The Rick Ross collaborator is known for his funny posts on social media.

Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show their few years back … how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria? — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024

One fan shared, “We don’t have any music streaming services in Nigeria. We have this guy who’s the only one who has access to Spotify; he’s a town crier who comes every Friday to perform your songs for us. This is how we listen to your music. I hope this helps.”

We don’t have any music streaming services in Nigeria. We have this guy he’s the only one that has access to Spotify, he’s a town crier he comes every Friday to perform your songs for us. This is how we listen to your music. I hope this helps pic.twitter.com/RxFPUWCXFa — Warlo (@STFUWARLO) January 20, 2024

Another commenter said, “Well, it depends on the season. In Summer, we hear it through the trunk of an elephant. In spring, the giraffes catch the signal and play it out loud. You get me?” After that, a fan mentioned, “The music you did with Davido, where did you think the streams came from, oponu? That’s why Nicki Minaj left you.”

Well, it depends on the season. In summer we hear it through the trunk of an elephant. In spring the giraffes catch signal and play it out loud. You get me? — 🤍 Ro (@Ro_Henny_) January 20, 2024

Some fans did not appreciate fans taking Meek’s tweet out of context, one fan cleared up the mess by saying, “I think he’s simply asking what DSP people use. All of these reactions are overblown. Spotify just became available in Nigeria 3 years ago. Tap in with Audiomack Africa, Meek, they have the true pulse.”

I think he’s simply asking what DSP people use. All of these reactions are overblown. Spotify just became available in Nigeria 3 years ago. Tap in with @audiomackafrica Meek they have the true pulse — Olumide (@Olumide301) January 21, 2024

Meek Mill has been vocal about his journey to learn more about the music business now that he is a fully independent artist. He recently dropped a single with Fivio Foreign titled “Same 24,” ahead of the release of his forthcoming compilation project, DREAM CHASERS VOL. 1 LA FAMILIA.

Watch the new visual below.