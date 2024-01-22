News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Debuts "Anita Max Wynn" Hats After Viral Stake Stream Moment / 01.22.2024

Today (Jan. 22), Drake is launching hats featuring his gambling-inspired alter ego, Anita Max Wynn.

He’s debuting them in two colorways: All black and aqua with white. Both designs will feature a cartoon of Anita Max Wynn, two dollar signs, and the Stake logo. The last-mentioned motif is a nod to Drake’s ambassador role for the online casino company.

The Toronto native introduced the character during a Kick livestream in December 2023. He showed fans the aqua and white version. Drake stated, “Bros, I brought a hat with me [that] I need for the stream right here. This is my alter ego, Anita Max Wynn.” The name is a play on “I need a max win.”

The new merch can be purchased via the Drake Related website. He also shared a promo clip via Instagram with cameos from Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, xQc, and more.

During the same broadcast, the For All The Dogs artist showed appreciation to his fans for their prolonged support throughout his career. He expressed, “I wanna start off by thanking each and every one of you. What an incredible year. Thank you for all the love [and] all the support. Anybody that listened, anybody that streamed, anybody that commented, debated, defended, offended. I love making music for all of you, and I love the relationship we have.”

Drake also took a jab at “tweeters and deleters,” which social media speculated was aimed at Metro Boomin. The rapper said, “You guys make me sick to my stomach, fam. Look at my eyes. You guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought.”

The Atlanta beatmaker responded by sharing an excerpt from RDCWorld’s YouTube video titled “BLACK SITCOM THEMES VS. WHITE SITCOM THEMES.” When asked if the beef was real or “not that deep” by a Twitter user in a separate instance, he replied, “Not deep at all, [laughing my a** off].”

not deep at all lmao — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Drake is slated to begin his “It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As the What?” in February. It was pushed back from the initial Jan. 18 show in Denver. He and J. Cole will kick off the arena run in Tampa, Florida now.