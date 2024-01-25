News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Reacts To "Disgraceful" Handling Of Young Thug's Case After Video Call With Mariah The Scientist Leaks / 01.25.2024

Today (Jan. 25), Drake publicly criticized the handling of Young Thug’s YSL RICO case, particularly addressing Judge Ural Glanville after a video call featuring the “Hot” rapper in jail surfaced online.

Drake expressed his disapproval of the leak underneath DJ Akademiks’ repost. He commented, “This gotta be some form of jail misconduct. [How are] you gonna drag this talented man and then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain? Somebody benefitted from this video even existing and that’s shameful. [The] whole case is a wash. Just [free] the guy and let him come home and continue bringing light to Atlanta.”

Shared on Wednesday (Jan. 24), the clip showed Thug conversing with his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist. “What’s up, baby? Merry Christmas,” the singer said before blowing a kiss into the camera. “I love you. I miss you, and I love you. Thanks for my gifts.”

Drake further voiced his opinion via his Instagram Stories. The Toronto native wrote, “S**t is disgraceful… Is this a criminal case or Atlanta social media promo, Ural Glanville?” Thug and Drake notably collaborated on “Oh U Went,” “Ice Melts,” “Parade on Cleveland,” “D4L,” and “Sacrifices.”

Meek Mill also shared his concerns on Twitter. The artist stated, “This a top-tier lawsuit. Your personal call [is] not [supposed] to be on the street!” The Philadelphia native previously spoke out about the use of song lyrics in Thug’s trial. He explained that rappers may not be responsible for the lyrics used in their songs, citing songwriters, producers, and other collaborators.

“It should be impossible to charge Thug and [YFN] Lucci for lyrics because in the studio, we all give each other lines and don’t remember who said what after a high night in the studio,” Meek noted. “I have done it with both of them… They both gave me lyrics [before]… We all do this!”

Thug’s court proceedings resumed earlier this month after a three-week hiatus. It took a brief pause after the musician’s co-defendant was stabbed in jail.