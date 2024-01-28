News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Pushes Her Anticipated Track "Bigfoot" Back Six Hours / 01.28.2024

Nicki Minaj has announced that her new surprise track “Bigfoot” will drop six hours later than initially reported. While the song was first set to be released at 3 PM PST, the Pink Friday 2 rapper took to Twitter to provide an update on the status of the drop.

Early Sunday (Jan. 28) afternoon, Minaj tweeted, “Hey guys. The song will actually be out at 9 PM PST // MIDNIGHT EST. It COULD possibly come a TAD bit sooner, but there are no guarantees. Nothing can/will EVER stop [Gag City] — no matter how many phone calls people make. [Pink Friday 2] (the album) is out now. I LOVE you.”

One fan commented under the post, saying, “You worried about the wrong foot, sis, because doesn’t your man wear an ankle monitor?” While another social media user exclaimed, “Psychology says: When you are ignored by a person whose attention means the most to you, the reaction in your brain will be similar to physical pain. Blessed Night.”

Many social media users have mixed feelings about Minaj’s actions following the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s new track, “HISS.” While the stance of many Barbz is to ride no matter what, some everyday fans believe that the “FTCU” rapper is going too far.

Earlier Sunday (Jan. 28) afternoon, Minaj seemingly co-signed a tweet alluding to her views on the situation. Someone shared, “Nicki Minaj is too petty. She’s never letting any disrespect slide,” before being quote-retweeted by a user stating, “And that on Jesus, don’t come for my family and expect me to be quiet.”

This highly anticipated track will also be released in acapella so that producers worldwide can make their versions of the new song. The Queens bar spitter first teased the track on her Instagram Live just hours after the release of “HISS.”

