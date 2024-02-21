News Antoine Flament / Contributor via Getty Images Tyler, The Creator Gives A First Look At His Louis Vuitton Capsule Collection / 02.21.2024

Revealed today (Feb. 21), Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams teamed up with Tyler, The Creator for the fashion house’s upcoming capsule collection.

Set for a March 21 release, it will mark the “EARFQUAKE” artist’s first major collaboration with the luxury brand. The clothing range is expected to include a unique craggy monogram across various items, including a fleece jacket and a collector’s Courrier Lozine 110 trunk priced at 68,000 euros.

Tyler shared his excitement via Instagram. He wrote, “Hand-drawn monograms, wavy soles, waffle and butter [sandals], dogs, pastel colors, all that. I wanted to mix my style and Louis Vuitton’s codes together in a way that felt slightly whimsical but could still be worn to the gas station on a Tuesday. What an experience being in that office, imagination running wild.”

The musician continued, “Have you seen that chessboard?! I had a [really] late night editing these photos. I’m happy to finally share this collection and lookbook with you guys. [I] still can’t believe it.”

“Tyler already had a strong relationship with the maison when Virgil was here, and this spring collection intentionally builds on this and strengthens our LVers community of incredible minds and artists who understand our vision and appreciate the history and Virgil’s impact like Tyler does,” Williams told WWD.

“Everything that Tyler does is thoughtful and authentic. We’ve done something completely new with this project that merges our two worlds, and the outcome is uniquely LV,” he added. “This collection fuses our vision with Tyler’s universe through the codes of Louis Vuitton.”

Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton described the collaboration as a blend of Tyler’s “preppy sophistication” and Williams’ “elegant dandy dressing,” a fresh direction since he joined the brand in 2023. The Virginia native is the successor to Virgil Abloh, who passed away in 2021 after secretly battling with cardiac angiosarcoma.