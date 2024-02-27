News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Tyla Lands Her First-Ever Major Fashion Campaign With Gap's Linen Moves Commercial / 02.27.2024

Earlier this month, Tyla took home a Grammy award for Best African Music Performance for her breakthrough hit “Water.” Continuing her long list of milestones, the South African songstress starred in Gap’s latest commercial earlier today (Feb. 27). Notably, it marked her first-ever major fashion campaign.

In an accompanying 80-second clip, Tyla could be seen dancing to Jungle’s “Back On 74.” She was spotted wearing a tan-colored crop top and matching wide-leg cargo pants. Both pieces are currently available to purchase from Gap’s Linen Moves collection, which also boasts an assortment of button-up shirts, vests, halter tanks, trousers, and skirts.

Watch the video below.

“I’ve seen a lot of iconic Gap commercials previously, so I love that I’m able to be a part of one, especially with Jungle. I love ‘Back On 74.’ I was literally watching that video so many times before getting the offer, so being able to be plugged into that world was so fun,” Tyla told Complex. “It was such a cool experience.”

Speaking on her style, the songstress explained, “I’ve always loved fashion and playing with clothes, playing [with] different types of characters. I just always remember taking my mother’s clothes. Me and my cousins used to get in trouble for taking our clothes and swapping them whenever we used to visit each other. We’d fill up bags of clothes. I’ve always just loved clothing and playing around with that, trying new things. I feel like now I’m also in a phase where I’m exploring more, which is exciting. So, yeah, I’m definitely a fashion girl.”

In March, Tyla is expected to share her self-titled debut album. It will include previously released singles such as “Butterflies,” “On and On,” and “Truth or Dare.” The Travis Scott-assisted “Water (Remix)” will also appear on the 14-song body of work.

Her eponymous international tour will kick off on March 21 in Oslo, Norway. Other European and U.K. dates include Stockholm, Berlin, Copenhagen, Paris, Amsterdam, and London. Shows in the United States will begin on April 22 in San Francisco. Fans can also catch Tyla live in Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, among other major cities.