Tyla Cancels Her Headlining Tour Due To Worsening Injury: "I Am Absolutely Heartbroken"

Today (March 7), Tyla announced the cancellation of her first-ever headlining tour. It was initially set to begin on March 21 in Oslo, Norway with plans to continue across the United States. However, the South African songstress has now decided to reschedule her U.K. and European dates while abandoning the North American leg altogether.

In a heartfelt social media post, Tyla shared, “For the past year, I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. Despite consulting doctors and specialists with high hopes, the pain and severity of the situation have only escalated.”

“In consulting with medical professionals, it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize my long-term health and safety,” she continued. “Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career. So, please know that my team and I are working diligently on a spectacular show for you as soon as I am recovered and ready to return safely onstage this summer.”

The announcement followed the success of her international smash hit “Water.” The record reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned her a Grammy for Best African Music Performance. It also received remixes from Travis Scott and Marshmello, respectively.

Tyla’s eponymous debut album is seemingly still scheduled to be released on March 22. The 14-song body of work will house singles like “On and On,” “Truth or Dare,” and “Butterflies.” At the time of reporting, the full tracklist and features are yet to be revealed.

Earlier this month, the musician landed her first major fashion campaign for Gap’s Linen Moves collection. “I love [Jungle’s] ‘Back On 74.’ I was literally watching that video so many times before getting the offer, so being able to be plugged into that world was so fun. It was such a cool experience,” she told Complex.