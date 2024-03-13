News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Seemingly Responds To Ye's "F**k Drake" Comments With A 50 Cent Meme / 03.13.2024

Today (March 13), Drake seemingly responded to Ye’s latest public criticism by sharing a meme featuring 50 Cent on his Instagram Story.

The Chicago native made pointed remarks at Drake on Monday (March 11) after “CARNIVAL” topped the Billboard Hot 100. Ye’s critique, part of a broader venting session that targeted several individuals and brands, specifically called out the “God’s Plan” hitmaker for adding Lil Durk to his “It’s All A Blur Tour—Big As The What?” just days before VULTURES 1 came out.

In his Instagram post, Ye wrote, “It’s f**k Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the VULTURES rollout. I’ll come back to y’all if I think of more f**k you’s.”

Drake’s apparent reaction came through a viral meme of 50 Cent. During the clip, the New York rap legend questioned, “What he said f**k me for?” The video was initially shared in 2014 as a response to being dissed by Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The ongoing feud between Drake and Ye has seen moments of both contention and reconciliation during its lifespan. The pair came together in 2022 for the Free Larry Hoover Concert, which signaled a temporary end to their beef. Unfortunately, tension seemingly reemerged after the Toronto music star debuted “Search & Rescue” in April 2023, which sampled Kim Kardashian.

Drake also name-dropped Ye on “Red Button” from For All The Dogs Scary Hour Edition. On the song, he spat, “Every time you need me for a boost, I never hesitated/ Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated/ Thinkin’ we gon’ finally peace it up and get to levitatin’/ Realize that everything premeditated.”

For those that missed it, Ye called out everyone from Adidas to “every so-called Christian” in his tirade on Monday. One excerpt of the now-changed caption read, “Anyone who goes to school with anyone [whose] parents work at Adidas, just know they tried to destroy me, and here we are with the No. 1 song in the world.”