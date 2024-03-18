News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Offers Pregnant Fan $25,000 After Receiving Clever Request To Be Her “Rich Baby Daddy” / 03.18.2024

During a recent “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” concert, Drake offered $25,000 to a pregnant fan.

The incident occurred after he spotted the woman holding a sign that read, “I’m five months pregnant. Can you be my rich baby daddy?” Her request was a nod to Drake’s collaboration with SZA and Sexyy Red.

As captured in a clip shared online, the Toronto native responded, “First of all, I don’t want to offend your real baby daddy, but I would love to get you out of the pit, so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP [section]. When I start playing some of these slappers, I can’t have you getting pushed around. Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000, so you can be a rich baby mama.”

Peep the footage below.

Last Friday (March 15), Red went viral for her off-key performance of SZA’s part of “Rich Baby Daddy” at Rolling Loud California. She responded to the jokes on Twitter: “[This] how it be when somebody hear you singing in [the] shower.” The joint effort initially appeared on Drake’s eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, in October 2023.

The “You Broke My Heart” artist’s trek has been filled with kind gestures. Earlier this month, Rap-Up reported Drake offering a fan $160,000 after learning they were burdened by a mortgage after their mother’s passing. During the Kansas City concert stop, he said, “I’ma pay out of my pocket. That’s gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your mama. Hold on, wait. Rest in peace to Jennifer Schumer.”

Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” began in February in Tampa, Florida. It’s slated to end in April after shows in Oklahoma City, Newark, and several other cities. Lil Wayne will replace J. Cole, the previous co-headliner, later this month. Lil Durk is also on the bill for select dates.