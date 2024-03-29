News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Bfb Da Packman Says Drake Didn't Clear His Album Feature Due To Kendrick Lamar Diss / 03.29.2024

Bfb Da Packman’s new album, Forget Me Not, came out today (March 29). The 15-track body of work contained features from DDG, Yhung T.O., Skilla Baby, 03 Greedo, Icewear Vezzo and more. However, one person who was initially announced to be on the LP was noticeably missing when it hit streaming platforms.

Drake was slated to appear on “Olympic S**t Talkin” alongside Rio Da Yung Og, as revealed by the tracklist posted earlier this week. According to Bfb, the artist pulled his contributions from the project due to Kendrick Lamar’s recent “Like That” verse.

Taking to Twitter, the Flint, Michigan, native revealed, “I couldn’t get it cleared. Kendrick came out with the diss, and he put everything on hold. FORGET ME NOT OUT NOW!”

Lamar initially took shots at Drake, as well as J. Cole, with lines like, “F**k sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches” and “N**ga, bum, ‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.” Since then, the Toronto music star has yet to respond on a track.

During the Sunrise, Florida, stop of his “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” last Sunday (March 24), Drake appeared to address the diss. “I got my f**king head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 f**king toes down in Florida and anywhere else I go,” he told the crowd. “I know that no matter what, there’s not a n**ga on this Earth that could ever f**k with me in my life!”

The “Hotline Bling” rapper seemingly issued a subtle response via Instagram. “They [would] rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy,” read one post. In a separate caption, Drake wrote, “I could never sell y’all out to sell my latest work. Never do you bad out the blue, but I’m down to make it worse.”

