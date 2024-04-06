JT & GloRilla

Katja Ogrin / Contributor via Getty Images and Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images

JT And GloRilla Clash In A War Of Words On Social Media

By Ahmad Davis
  04.06.2024

Friday (April 5) evening, JT and GloRilla went head to head with disrespect on the app formerly known as Twitter.

GloRilla name-dropped the former City Girls member on “Aite” from her new LP, Ehhthang Ehhthang. The “Tomorrow 2” emcee said, “‘Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some f**kin’ records/ Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefin’/ Know b**ches always havin’ ana that they keep a secret/ Forever clappin’ for the next b**ch, I ain’t competin’.”

On Instagram, one fan said, “Do anybody know why Glo slapped her at that award show?” This caused JT to respond, saying, “SHE NEVER SLAPPED ME EVER!!! EVER NEVER like you all find you all someone to play with.”

She followed that post, writing, “I been said she didn’t! She the one who went radio silent! Played into, released a song about slapping rap b**ches, now it’s female unity?? CORNY!!!!!”

In a since-deleted tweet, GloRilla said, “H** shut yo’ dumb a** up and fix them ugly a** wigs. I said it ain’t no beef, h**, you the one with secret animosity.” JT responded, “Ugly shouldn’t leave your mouth ever, Joe. You look like you were born feet first P**SY a** hoe. DON’T mention me! Secret animosity? WHY?”

They then went back and forth with banter before JT stated, “I honestly thought Glo was a real b**ch, man, but she not. She caused all that s**t with [‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go) (Remix)’] too! Came in the game messy and phony, ready to switch on your homies too had to jump back on the roof!”

While GloRilla has deleted most of her responses, JT seems to be standing tall on everything she said. After Glo joked about the “Act Up” rapper being an inmate, JT took it a step further, saying, “The last one will be from me poking holes in you like the air mattresses you were sleeping on!”

While there’s no telling what will happen next, fans are anxious to see if the two women emcees will continue to experience tension. JT ominously shared an image of her mugshots with a missing slot captioned “pending.”

