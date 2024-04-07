News Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images Drake Celebrates His "It's All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" Ending / 04.07.2024

Drake has officially wrapped up the second leg of his “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?,” which featured J. Cole, Lil Wayne and Lil Durk. The 88-show tour ended in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center on April 5.

To celebrate the tour, the “First Person Shooter” emcee shared a new Instagram carousel post saying, “How do you finish something? A little at a time until less becomes more and more becomes less on the other side. Thank you to all of you for helping me complete the mission.”

The post featured multiple images, including a photo of him getting champagne sprayed on him and a photo of his entire tour team sitting on the football field stage set up. Now that his tour is over, fans are excited to see if he will be prepping a response to Kendrick Lamar’s diss verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.”

On his Instagram story, Drake shared a photo of a Larry O’Brien trophy and a composition notebook with a pen. When DJ Akademiks shared the picture, one fan mentioned, “He better not drop something MID with all this build up.” Someone else stated, “Nah, the final boss is coming.”

Kendrick Lamar subliminally took shots at Drake on the record that ended up becoming No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. On the track, he rapped, “F**k sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches” and “’Fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

Drake has yet to respond. The closest thing to a response that fans received would be when he appeared to address his detractors during the Sunrise, Florida, stop of his tour on March 24.

In a clip shared online, he began, “A lot of people ask me how I’m feeling… I’m a let you know how I’m feeling. Listen, the way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your f**king self.”

“I got my f**king head up high, my back straight, I’m ten f**king toes down in Florida and anywhere else I go,” he continued “I know that no matter what, there’s not a n**ga on this Earth that could ever f**k with me in my life!” Subsequently, the crowd began cheering noticeably louder.