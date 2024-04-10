News Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Fans Praise JT And De'arra Taylor After Announcing Lorvae Collaboration / 04.10.2024

Today (April 10), De’arra Taylor and JT announced a collaboration for the YouTuber’s sunglasses line, Lorvae. Slated to come out next Wednesday (April 17), the pair shared a fiery trailer to whet fans’ appetites ahead of the launch.

Taylor and JT capitalized on their similarities in terms of looks, as well as the two of them being fire signs on the zodiac chart. “After two years of dropping straight heat, we bring you our Twin Flame collection to mark our two-year anniversary! A creative collaboration between girl boss DEO and City Cinderella [JT],” the caption read.

It continued, “Fans have long dubbed them twins due to their resemblance and similar fashion sense. De’arra, an Aries, and [JT], a Sagittarius, connected as fire signs, making them the baddest twin flame [and] igniting the most FIERY collab of the year.” Celebrities also showed support underneath the post. SZA wrote, “This eats. So fire,” while Zonnique stated, “Ate it, per usual.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by De’arra Taylor (@dearra)

People had comparable reactions on Twitter, especially considering the announcement arrived on the heels of Taylor’s return to YouTube. “JT and De’arra should just give us a good ol’ vlog while we’re here,” shared one person. Another social media user commented, “De’arra is a genius for collabing with JT.”

Dearra is a genius for collabing with JT 😭 — ac (@aaronjordannn) April 10, 2024

I always talk about Dearra’s marketing when it comes to Lorvae because it’s so fucking goood ! — Herr💞✨ (@kieraatrinesee_) April 10, 2024

Idc what yall say about Dearra, She’s in a league of her own. Baby comes with results — LEX TRINAY (@Stuck0nlex) April 10, 2024

dearra snapping, per usual. — Jae. (@JaeMajette) April 10, 2024

JT and Dearra should just give us a good ole vlog while we’re here — JT C✰DED (@JTcoded) April 10, 2024

I love the Dearra & JT collab for LORVAE — Cook. (@fmtucook) April 10, 2024

This certainly isn’t JT’s first foray into fashion. In 2023, she starred in the campaign for POSTER GIRL’s Autumn/Winter collection. The City Girls artist was also included in Beats by Dre and Mowalola’s ad for the audio company’s Solo3 Wireless over-ear headphones.

“I was very uneducated with fashion when I first started, and I still am a little. Every day, I’m learning something new about it,” JT told Vogue. “I plan on collaborating with so many different people, so we can spread this creative culture throughout my community.”

Musically, the Miami rapper put out “Sideways” earlier this year. It’s expected to appear on her debut solo EP, speculated to be titled City Cinderella.