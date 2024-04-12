Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj And LØCI Launch Highly Anticipated Sneaker Collection

Nicki Minaj’s footwear collection with LØCI came out today (April 12). It launched with 11 colorways across five silhouettes: the FUSION, APEX, ATOM HI, NEO, and ATOM.

Each design boasted the “Everybody” hitmaker’s face on the tongue. The ATOM, which drew inspiration from ‘80s skate culture, featured a twin cup sole and recycled foam insole. Meanwhile, the APEX included a notably chunkier sole and bio-leather upper.

Prices for the sneakers start at $185 and can be purchased directly via LØCI’s website. Minaj first announced the joint effort on March 29. She captioned the teaser clip, “An absolute dream come true. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see my first collection… Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition. This isn’t a sponsorship. I’m an owner and partner.”

 

It’s worth mentioning that Minaj ventured into the nail industry with Pink Friday Nails last month. Her brand debuted with 11 designs across several colorways, including matte and chrome sets. It arrived in collaboration with Yvett G., who drew inspiration from the artist’s past outfits, music videos, and notable moments.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” made her the record holder for the most concerts to gross over $2 million ticket sales each by a female rapper. On Instagram Live, she stated, “So, I just want to thank everybody that’s been coming out. I never in my wildest dreams would’ve thought that this tour… I mean, I did keep saying, ‘It’s going to be this. It’s going to be that.’ Let me tell you something: The other component that I didn’t factor in was you guys, your energy. I just will always be thankful, period.”

 

