Nicki Minaj Confirms Her Pink Friday Nail Line Is Launching In January / 01.25.2024

Nicki Minaj announced several projects surrounding her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, with one of those being her own nail line.

In November 2023, the rapper revealed she was launching Pink Friday Nails in January. She directed fans to the official website with a newsletter for updates. However, she’s been pretty mum about the venture until today (Jan. 25).

Minaj hopped on Instagram Live to show her followers the packaging and some of the press-on designs. During the stream, she revealed that prices will range from $30 to $120 with various coats, shapes and lengths available.

The “Everybody” hitmaker also hopped on Twitter afterward to fuel excitement. She wrote, “Wait ‘til y’all see the rest. Like, they are the ACTUAL nails I wear designed by my ACTUAL nail tech, and I made my partner do them over three times! I said if I don’t want to wear them, I’m not going to even ATTEMPT to sell them to my fans [because] they’re not stupid.”

Responding to a fan’s complaint about nail beds, Minaj responded, “That s**t triggers me [SO] BAD! Ugh! Babe, when I say down to the tiniest nail beds, that’s what I mean. The biggest to the smallest. We don’t segregate in [Gag City].”

She also revealed how motherhood influenced her to launch the line. “I experienced [being too busy to go to the salon], and it got so much more hectic once I became a mom. I can’t sit there for as long as I used to when I only had me to worry about, so it became almost a necessity for me to create some fly, quality press-on nails.”

Minaj is also expected to go on her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” in March. It’ll kick off in Oakland, California, followed by shows in Baltimore, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Boston and Chicago. On Jan. 16, the rapper also added additional dates to her stops in Brooklyn, Atlanta and Toronto due to overwhelming demand.