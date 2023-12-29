News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Image Lil Uzi Vert Wants To Remove All Their Tattoos: "I Want To Go Corporate” / 12.29.2023

Despite having a number of tattoos, Lil Uzi Vert announced plans to remove all of them.

In a conversation with Ryan Leuteritz for LA Weekly, Uzi expressed a desire for a more corporate image. When asked what their favorite body art was, they responded, “My favorite tattoo [is] none of them. I’m trying to get them removed. All of them. I want to go corporate.”

If they choose to pursue it, the new direction would mark a significant shift from the “Dark Queen” hitmaker’s earlier stance. They originally got face ink as a commitment to their music career, especially after leaving a job at Bottom Dollar Food and being homeless. Uzi told The FADER in 2017, “If I get this face tattoo, I got to focus. I can’t go in nobody’s office with a suit on with this s**t on my face. I got to focus on what I want to do.”

Uzi has a plethora of tattoos, including Adinkra symbols from the Asante tribe of West Africa and an upside-down cross on their tongue. However, their comments about going “corporate” arrived months removed from speaking about wanting to live a “perfectly normal life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Leuteritz (@ryanleutz)

“Life is becoming so different, hopefully for the better,” they shared via Instagram. “This time, I won’t let anybody stop my journey to happiness or being one of the greatest musicians ever. My last album will definitely help you remember who is the one. Thank you, again.”

The artist continued, “Why not stop now? Because business doesn’t work like that. I have one more album [to] turn in. After that, I finally can genuinely smile.”

Earlier this year, Uzi shared their highly anticipated LP, Pink Tape. It boasted guest appearances from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Bring Me The Horizon and Don Toliver. Meanwhile, standout cuts included “Just Wanna Rock,” “Endless Fashion” and “Flooded The Face.” The project landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold 167,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Last week, they shared “Red Moon,” which is expected to appear on their final album, Luv Is Rage 3.