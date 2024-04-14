News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Rick Ross' Baby Mother Tia Kemp Tells Drake To Call Her For Information / 04.14.2024

Sunday (April 14) morning, Rick Ross’ baby mother, Tia Kemp, went on Instagram Live to share her thoughts on the recent back-and-forth between Ross and Drake on “Champagne Thoughts” and “Push Ups.”

In the clip, she said, “Drake, call me boo. I got something to tell you. Drake told Will to drop and give him 50, but he can’t. I’m just playing; I don’t know what that big motherf**ker can do. Tell him stop lying, he wouldn’t tell you the truth if you played truth or dare with him.”

One fan said, “She the Auntie that all the youngins love and the elders try to tell you they ain’t no good! But that’s because she always gon’ spill the real tea.”

Another mentioned, “Yo, I don’t understand why she keeps that man’s name in her mouth, and they keep posting it. I know everyone is tired of seeing her. I know I am. Move on already. She wants to prove what? That no man is going to want anything to do with you because if the relationship is over, you will continue to harass them. Just saying, not a good look.”

Another commenter stated, “Prime example of… Be careful who you lay down with.” Kemp has been going at her child’s father often over the last few months. With all eyes on him with Drake’s new beef, she is sure to be more vocal than before.

On his newest diss track, Drake sent shots at Rick Ross when he said, “I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky/ Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n**ga turnin’ 50/ Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy.”

The For All The Dogs recording artist also seemingly took shots at Ja Morant, Metro Boomin and The Weeknd, in addition to taunting Lamar to drop the diss track he allegedly held onto for multiple years.