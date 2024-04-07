News Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images JID Teases A New Track With Anycia During First Day Of Dreamville Festival / 04.07.2024

On Saturday (April 6), JID surprised fans with a teaser of his upcoming track with rising recording artist Anycia. The Atlanta-bred duo confirmed the forthcoming collaboration on the app formerly known as Twitter shortly after his exciting performance set.

Day one of Dreamville Fest featured performances from some of music’s biggest stars, including Sexyy Red, Teezo Touchdown, EARTHGANG and more. JID, known for his electric shows, gave fans a preview of his upcoming work.

The “BACK OUTSIDE” rapper confirmed the new track, saying, “This is not my announcement, but here goes another cool thing I did. Thank you, brother man.” JID responded, “See you at the Grammys, Nene, [laugh out loud].”

See u at the Grammys Nene lol🔥💪🏾🤲🏾 https://t.co/XlOmc1f5HR — (J.I.D) 🥷 (@JIDsv) April 7, 2024

😏 this not my announcement but here go another cool thing i did. thank u brother man @JIDsv https://t.co/UVTZUOE73a — ANYCIA (@princesspopthat) April 7, 2024

JID is set to embark on an international tour with 21 Savage, 21 Lil Harold and Nardo Wick starting May 1. “The American Dream Tour” will visit 30 cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Chicago and Charlotte, among others. It is expected to conclude on June 15 at Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheater.

Anycia has been making significant waves since 2023. She was named one of Rap-Up’s 11 Rappers To Watch in 2024. After catching steam with a Ciara-sampled snippet, she released her debut EP, EXTRA, which featured six tracks, including her breakout hits “BRB”and “DROP TOP.” Her viral “From The Block” performance helped her secure stamps from Pharrell and Drake as well as get an opening spot on tour with Veeze. The Atlanta-bred emcee has recently released a new ATL-themed collaboration titled “Back Outside” with fellow Georgia emcee Latto and sold out SOBs in New York City with a guest appearance from Cash Cobain and Bay Swag.