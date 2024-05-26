News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Summer Walker's TwoGether Land Festival Performance / 05.26.2024

Summer Walker added a few new tricks during her recent headlining performance at the TwoGether Land Festival in Dallas, Texas. While on stage, the smooth vocalist shared a medley of her most popular tracks but included some interesting dance moves this time around.

Currently, a clip of her twerking in a white dress before dropping into splits caused a multitude of reactions on social media. One fan said, “Summer Walker really beat the bad performance allegations. Her vocals are so pure, much better stage presence than what we’ve seen in the past.“

Another user claimed, “She told y’all that her songs don’t go with twerking, and she tried to show y’all.” One more person explained, “Y’all can say whatever you all want about her… I MEAN WHATEVER you all bad talk her about so much! But you know what you can never say about Summer? Her mix is never off! She doesn’t just sing, she can sing! No lip-syncing on her end ever.”

Outside of Summer Walker, Lil Wayne, Latto, Gucci Mane, and several more all performed at the inaugural TwoGether Land Festival in Dallas. The event, which expanded ONE Musicfest’s partnership with Live Nation Urban, took place at Fair Park during Memorial Day weekend.

The full lineup boasted an array of exciting names across Hip Hop and R&B, including Grammy Award winner Tyla, Muni Long, Josh Levi, Jeezy, Maeta, Key Glock, Mariah the Scientist, Three 6 Mafia and That Mexican OT. Big Tuck, Erica Banks and Yella Beezy are among some of the local talents from the city who were also highlighted.

Recently, Walker served as a guest feature on Childish Gambino’s Atavista, which he described as the completed version of 2020’s 3.15.20. Taking to Twitter, the actor and rapper shared, “This album is the finished version of 3.15.20, the album I put out four years ago. There’s a special vinyl coming soon [with] visuals for each song. The all-new Childish Gambino album comes out in the summer.”