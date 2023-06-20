News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Chlöe Bailey Paid Tribute To Tina Turner During Juneteenth Performance / 06.20.2023

Headlining CNN’s second annual “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” special, Chlöe Bailey illuminated the stage, embracing the iconic sound and style of the late Tina Turner. She enraptured the crowd with a heartfelt rendition of Tina’s Grammy Award-winning 1984 hit, “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

Shared by her fans on Twitter, Bailey breathed new life into the classic tune in a gold and red shimmery dress mirroring Tina’s iconic stage presence. Initially, Kelly Rowland was slated to perform with Nelly for the 2002 single “Dilemma,” but Bailey stepped in to fill her spot after the former pulled out.

As the event unfolded in Los Angeles, it welcomed a plethora of both old and new artists. Featured performers ran the gamut from Miguel to Coi Leray, Davido, Jodeci, and SWV. Meanwhile, legendary acts Adam Blackstone and Questlove managed the show’s musical direction.

The news of Tina’s passing came as a shock to many. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, whose real name was Anna Mae Bullock, died peacefully at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, at the age of 83.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today, we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly,” read a heartfelt post on the musician’s official Instagram page.

Tina’s musical legacy started with her ex-husband Ike Turner and The Ikettes, gracing us with timeless soul classics like “Proud Mary” and “Rolling On The River.” After escaping a tumultuous marriage to Ike in the 1970s, she found even greater success as a solo artist in the 1980s and 1990s.

Chlöe Bailey’s tribute to Tina Turner wasn’t the only nod she gave to the past. Recently, the singer and songwriter captured attention by embodying a scene from Ice Cube‘s 1998 film, The Players Club, while wearing a daring bodysuit. Captured during a photo shoot, the sheer look was shared on her TikTok account, showcasing her acting chops.

Echoing Chrystale Wilson’s character Ronnie from the movie, Bailey lip-synced in the video, “Alright, you white muthaf**kas, all eyes on me. If I catch you looking at anything else, I’m gon’ beat yo’ a** like a runaway slave.”