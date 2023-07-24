News Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Announces 'Utopia' And 'Circus Maximus' Release Date / 07.24.2023

Rolling Loud Miami 2023 proved to be a hotbed of live music revelations over the weekend. On Saturday (July 23), Travis Scott unveiled the release date of his forthcoming album Utopia.

As the Houston native’s electrifying set neared its climax, a date lit up the screen behind him: July 28, 2023. The disclosure sparked a frenzy among fans, and social media lit up with excited commentary. One user wrote, “I need Utopia bad [Travis Scott].” In response, the rapper quote-tweeted, “Meet me here on Monday. We shall eat sooooonnn,” suggesting a further reveal later today (July 24).

The excitement didn’t end there. Scott also previewed the trailer for his upcoming A24 film, Circus Maximus, slated to premiere on Friday as well. Although details about the project remain tightly under wraps, the movie was briefly teased after the musician inked a deal with the production company in 2021.

Meet me here on Monday

We shall eat sooooonnn https://t.co/hbAToTWWaY — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 22, 2023

A long time in the making, the musician dropped the project’s first track on Friday (July 21). “K-POP” featured Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, the latter of whom collaborated with Scott several times. Hints discreetly embedded within the music video pointed towards an ambitious stadium-only tour in support of Utopia.

Alongside an already stacked roster of events lined up for the release, an album launch party will occur on the same day at the historic Pyramids of Giza. Although initially met with resistance from the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate, Live Nation, the promoter, insists the event will proceed.

Utopia follows Travis Scott’s critically acclaimed 2018 LP Astroworld. The forthcoming body of work, which has been teased for years, was previewed for professional baseball team Houston Astros earlier in May. The Grammy-nominated rapper also gave a hint about the album’s progress, stating it was in the final stages of mastering.

Speaking on the project, Scott told PIN-UP Magazine, “Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind. But you create it yourself. There are people who achieve Utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have.”