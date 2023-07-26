News Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Reveals More Artwork For 'Utopia' / 07.26.2023

Utopia is on the horizon, and Travis Scott has fans eagerly awaiting its Friday (July 28) arrival with the revelation of the project’s cover art and an enigmatic movie trailer. On Tuesday (July 25), La Flame unveiled the third of five artworks.

The musician shared his enthusiasm on Instagram. He stated, “THIS IS ONE OF THE COVERS FOR MY 4TH ALBUM, UTOPIA, SHOT BY PIETER HUGO. THE JOURNEY [THROUGH] THE ALBUM TOOK ME ALL OVER THE WORLD, AND [I] CAN’T WAIT TO FINALLY DROP THE ALBUM. THE MAIN COVER WILL DROP [THURSDAY]. UNTIL THEN, A COVER EVERY DAY. LOVE [YOU]. SEE [YOU] IN UTOPIA.”

Shot by Pieter Hugo, the cover displays an uncanny collage of figures with eerily constricted pupils. However, not all fans were thrilled with the unconventional artwork. Critiques flooded Scott’s post, with one follower dubbing it the “worst” they’ve ever seen.

Another voiced their discomfort by saying, “I ain’t tryna see them scary eyes while tryna listen to Utopia.”

Today (July 26), the Houston native revealed the final two covers. The first design features a silhouette of the Cactus Jack rapper’s face, inverted and reimagined with an X-ray aesthetic. The shot was captured by Kristina Nagel. The second piece is a collage of different visuals, with one significant portion being a group portrait taken by Hugo, complemented by elements of sky and cartoon characters.

Alongside the album’s imminent release, Scott will premiere Circus Maximus, a visual adjunct to the LP. Separate from his collaboration with A24, this film will feature limited showings in select U.S. theaters on Thursday (July 27) night, hours before the project makes its streaming services debut.

The gripping trailer remains largely enigmatic. It features the artist immersed in various scenes, one of which finds him in the epicenter of a surging moshpit, all underscored by a jarring siren.

Fans have been on tenterhooks since the “SICKO WORLD” musician’s recent release of the star-studded “K-POP” single, a powerful collaboration with music behemoths The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. The single marked the kick-off of the album rollout.

With the road to Utopia nearing its end, it is still uncertain whether Travis Scott’s proposed concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is on track.