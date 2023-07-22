News Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images Quavo Addresses Offset's Kinship Claims In 'Rocket Power' Trailer / 07.22.2023

After months of anticipation, Quavo has finally given fans a taste of what’s to come. On Friday (July 21), the rapper unveiled the trailer for his forthcoming sophomore album, Rocket Power. The clip includes an apparent nod to his late Migos collaborator, Takeoff, as well as a thinly veiled jab at former groupmate Offset.

As the video rolls, Quavo can be seen adorned in diamond chains and a shirt imprinted with Takeoff’s face while he stands in a desolate setting. In the backdrop, a space rocket stands ready for launch — it serves as a homage to both the upcoming LP and the tragic loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston in 2022.

With the soaring rocket setting the mood, the musician slips into his melodious rap flow. The lyrics directly address Offset’s recent revelations about the kinship — or lack thereof — within Migos.

“Living like a rockstar, but we miss one. My cousin jumped out the car. I had to keep goin’. Now he tellin’ the whole world that we ain’t blood. N**ga, it’s all love, yeah, it’s all love,” he rapped in the clip.

The lyrics arrived after Offset surprised fans in a recent Variety cover story, stating that he isn’t actually biologically related to Quavo or Takeoff. Contrary to fans’ long-held belief, the news came as a shock to many.

In May, the accompanying article read, “While Quavo was Takeoff’s uncle, the two were just three years apart in age, and although Offset is often referred to as Quavo’s cousin, they are actually not biologically related.”

Despite the revelations and internal strife, both Quavo and Offset have shown solidarity in honoring Takeoff. The Atlanta artists reunited last month for a poignant tribute at the 2023 BET Awards, setting aside their differences to pay homage to their late group member.

Last week, the former joined forces with Future for “Turn Yo Clic Up“ and its accompanying visuals. In Pluto’s featured verse, he dissed Russell Wilson, who is married to his ex-fiancée and the mother of his child, Ciara.

The rapper stated, “Goyard bag, tote the cutter. I got it out the field, f**k Russell. Go and ask Lori about the Patek. Then go and ask Joie, and ask Dess.”