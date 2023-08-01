News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Meech Reacts To Viral Video Of Him Entering A Woman's Home / 08.01.2023

Earlier this week, Summer Walker and “BMF” star Lil Meech seemed to have broken up after the songstress alluded to the latter cheating. Amid infidelity rumors, a video surfaced of Meech entering a woman’s apartment in Houston.

In response to the clip going viral, the actor took to his Instagram Story. Meech stated, “Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house? We went to the grocery store, man.” Notably, the video did not show the Detroit native or woman carrying any groceries.

Within the hour, Walker also uploaded to her social media account. She posted, “It’s just crazy how a n**ga will really try to pursue the f**k out of you for two years, make you meet [their] whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, [and] pay bills just to embarrass you to the world.”

On Monday (July 31), the “Pull Up” singer’s Instagram Stories lit up with cryptic messages alluding to an end to their romantic bond. While seemingly throwing slight shade at Jayda Cheaves’ relationship with Lil Baby, Walker revealed, “Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda, but I couldn’t. It was cute, though. I wish him the best.” Her following post further clarified, “Can’t do that cheatin’ stuff.”

The unexpected name-drop sparked a response from Cheaves. “I learned my lesson after ONE kid,” she commented on The Shade Room. “[Motherf**kers] ‘round here starting they own trends and tryna INSERT ME in for laughs on The Shade Room. NO.”

Later that day, Walker uploaded a clip from her 2022 appearance on Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please.” In the video, both musicians discussed what they were willing to put up with in a relationship.

She told the City Girls rapper, “I’m not dealing with that s**t, like, I’m just not. I will give up a lot of s**t — I will give up the big a** house. I will give up bags, cars, shoes, d**k, head, everything. I don’t give a f**k — for my peace.”

Public speculation around the couple’s status escalated following their first red-carpet appearance at the 2023 BET Awards in June. However, this recent turmoil comes shortly after a woman named Tiffany Marie messaged Walker, saying she was expecting Lil Meech’s child. The actor refuted the allegations via Walker’s Instagram.