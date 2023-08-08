News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Shows Off Tupac's $1 Million Crown Ring In New Skit / 08.08.2023

On Monday (Aug. 7), Drake made an unanticipated appearance in a comedic sketch by creator BenDaDonnn. Currently circulating on Instagram, the sketch showed the artist in a novel role.

As per the description, the Her Loss rapper personified “that one lit homie you don’t want anywhere near the girl you talkin’ to.” During the 89-second clip, Drake crashed Ben’s romantic date. The Toronto native presented his “day one” with a luxe Cuban link chain while playfully dismissing his friend’s simpler accessory.

Elsewhere in the video, he also indulged in playful banter with the comedian’s date, Aaliyah. The rap icon cleverly drew a parallel between her and the legendary R&B singer by weaving in a “Rock the Boat” reference.

Check it out below.

One of the video’s highlights was Drake’s display of his latest expensive purchase: Tupac Shakur‘s auction ring. Previously, the jewelry piece appeared in the late rapper’s 1996 MTV VMAs performance.

Initially anticipated to auction off for a mere $300,000, the item sold for a staggering $1 million. Offering viewers a closer look, Drake highlighted the sentimental engraving referencing Shakur’s bond with Quincy Jones’ daughter Kidada Jones. The musician stated, “He got it engraved for his girl. That’s some s**t I would do.”

Users reacted in the comments, with one stating, “Nah, you gotta fade Drake after that head rub.” Another wrote, “The way he was looking at his girl to see if she was impressed.”

Earlier this week, Drake also revealed that he got a tattoo of his son’s name, Adonis. Written in all caps, it joins the musician’s growing collection of ink. Notably, the artist got his mother’s initials on his face in 2022 as well as his late friend and designer Virgil Abloh on his forearm the year prior.