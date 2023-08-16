News Screenshot from Usher’s “Boyfriend” video starring Keke Palmer Keke Palmer Starring In Usher’s "Boyfriend" Video Has Social Media Riled Up / 08.16.2023

Today (Aug. 16), Keke Palmer took center stage alongside Usher in the music video for “Boyfriend.” Announced the day prior, the unexpected collaboration arrived after a regrettable incident involving the former’s baby father, Darius Jackson, who criticized her outfit. Evidently, the situation has now come full circle.

The visuals opened with Palmer as she prepared to go out. It was followed by a series of close-ups and glimpses of her friends before they got ready to hit the town in Vegas. Notably, this is also where the viral incident where Palmer was seen dancing with Usher took place.

Toward the end, the actress answered her phone after she woke up in a hotel bed. She responded, “What time is it? D**n it! I missed the show.” It seemingly served as a nod to Jackson’s “You a mom, [though]” comments.

In the record, the R&B legend sang, “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me. Oh, that’s cool, that’s cool. Well, he should know I’m pretty easy to find. Just look for me wherever he sees you.”

Check out the clip below.

After the video debuted, Palmer penned a heartwarming letter via her social media accounts. She wrote, “Usher! I remember when I was 12 and auditioned for In The Mix. You have been killing it all my life. As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer. You are a living legend who is worthy of awe! Thank you for encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am.”

My goal in life as an artist is to make things that people feel…things that make the next generation feel inspired to chase their dreams. Thank you for inspiring me and being inspiring. 🙏🏾 @KekePalmer #UsherxKeke #usherboyfriend https://t.co/BtxinLaR30 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) August 16, 2023

Palmer’s pride in being a parent has been a recurring theme in her recent appearances and performances. During the actress’ July performance at Broccoli City Fest, she changed the lyrics of her 2018 song “Bossy” to acknowledge her motherhood.

The musician rapped, “Lil booties matter, my son gave me some a**. I’m my own boss, and I got my own cash. I don’t need a n**ga, only thing I need’s a bag.”

Meanwhile, Usher labeled the whole episode a “pop moment” during his recent interview with People. The latest video release arrived close on the heels of his recent song, “Good Good,” with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

Check out the reactions to Palmer starring in Usher’s “Boyfriend” below.

