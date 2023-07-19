News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Calls Sexyy Red His "Rightful Wife" In Instagram Story / 07.19.2023

Drake seems to have found himself charmed by rising sensation Sexyy Red. During the former’s second consecutive performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Tuesday (July 18) night, the two rappers shared an intimate moment during the “It’s All a Blur Tour.”

A candid moment caught in a photograph circulating on social media showed the Canadian superstar sharing a passionate kiss with the burgeoning St. Louis-based artist. With his arm affectionately draped around Red, Drizzy pecked her on the cheek. Meanwhile, Red reciprocated by delicately cradling his face in her hand.

On his Instagram Stories, Drake shared his affection for the 25-year-old starlet by referring to her as his “rightful wife.” He wrote, “Just met my rightful wife, [Sexyy Red].” It was followed by a since-removed post warning about potential jealousy, “If my girl sees y’all backstage being thirsty, it’s gonna get smokey.”

In response, Red shared the intimate snapshot along with another playful image of Drake sticking his tongue out. Her caption read, “I’m yo favorite rapper’s favorite rapper.”

Sexyy Red has seen a meteoric rise to fame this year. Backed by Tay Keith’s production, her song “Pound Town” initiated the #PoundTownChallenge on TikTok with over 77 million views on the app. Later, a remix featuring Nicki Minaj further propelled her to Billboard Hot 100 fame. Capitalizing on the newfound stardom, Red launched her Hood Hottest Princess mixtape in June, which also introduced another hit titled “SkeeYee.”

Recently, the rapper was under fire after posting a video of her visiting a high school in her hometown. Many Twitter users cited the explicit content of her lyrics as a reason for why the musician shouldn’t be making appearances on school grounds.

In response, Red wrote, “I didn’t perform – it was prom week, and I was there to provide the girls with hair bundles and the boys with money for haircuts. It’s because I remember needing help with my prom stuff.”