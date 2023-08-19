Post Malone

Photo: Paul Morigi / Stringer via Getty Images

Fans React To Post Malone Sharing How He Lost 65 Pounds On Joe Rogan's Podcast

By Ahmad Davis
  /  08.19.2023

Last week (Aug. 10), Post Malone shared how he shockingly lost 65 pounds during his three-hour episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The RIAA diamond-certified recording artist claims that cutting sugar helped him lose over 60 pounds.

During his extensive multi-topic interview, he said, “Soda is so bad. It’s so good but so bad. I had a great show, and you know what? I’m feeling a little bit naughty — I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice.” This news comes from a viral clip of the Texas-bred creative performing in Antwerp, Belgium.

One user on Twitter wasn’t buying the new explanation. He stated, “It’s funny Post Malone whined for weeks about people claiming he was on drugs only to find out he has been taking shrooms acting like those aren’t drugs or something. Homie, you dance like you’re at a Phish show while a machine corrects your voice. Enjoy the unearned money and stfu.”

After the clip spread all over the net, Post took to Instagram to say, “Hello everybody; I hope you’re having a great night. I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs; I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and, I’d suppose, performance onstage.” The new father wanted his fans to know that cutting sugar and chasing after his daughter helped him lose weight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @postmalone

He closed the lengthy Instagram post exclaiming, “I just wanted to say hi, and hopefully I’ll be posting more on here; my brain is in a super dope place, and I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time. If you’re having a hard time or need some love, I can say that you’re loved more than you know. Keep f**king crushing it.”

Post Malone recently was met with rave reviews following the release of his new Tiny Desk performance and full-length album, Austin.

News
Joe Rogan
Post Malone

TRENDING
News

Bobbi Althoff Denies Sleeping With Drake After Removing Podcast Interview

Bobbi Althoff leaked her DMs with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, denying allegations she slept ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.17.2023
News

Social Media Thirsts Over Ice Spice's Mom After Video Goes Viral

A video of Ice Spice’s mom singing “Deli” has fans searching for her social media ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.18.2023
News

Sexyy Red Calls Drake Her "Man" In New Instagram Post

Sexyy Red shared a photo of her hugged up with Drake during the “It’s All ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.16.2023
News

Keke Palmer Starring In Usher’s "Boyfriend" Video Has Social Media Riled Up

Keke Palmer seemingly referenced Darius Jackson’s comments at the end of Usher’s latest video: “I’m ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.16.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories