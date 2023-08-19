News Photo: Paul Morigi / Stringer via Getty Images Fans React To Post Malone Sharing How He Lost 65 Pounds On Joe Rogan's Podcast / 08.19.2023

Last week (Aug. 10), Post Malone shared how he shockingly lost 65 pounds during his three-hour episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The RIAA diamond-certified recording artist claims that cutting sugar helped him lose over 60 pounds.

During his extensive multi-topic interview, he said, “Soda is so bad. It’s so good but so bad. I had a great show, and you know what? I’m feeling a little bit naughty — I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice.” This news comes from a viral clip of the Texas-bred creative performing in Antwerp, Belgium.

One user on Twitter wasn’t buying the new explanation. He stated, “It’s funny Post Malone whined for weeks about people claiming he was on drugs only to find out he has been taking shrooms acting like those aren’t drugs or something. Homie, you dance like you’re at a Phish show while a machine corrects your voice. Enjoy the unearned money and stfu.”

After the clip spread all over the net, Post took to Instagram to say, “Hello everybody; I hope you’re having a great night. I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs; I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and, I’d suppose, performance onstage.” The new father wanted his fans to know that cutting sugar and chasing after his daughter helped him lose weight.

He closed the lengthy Instagram post exclaiming, “I just wanted to say hi, and hopefully I’ll be posting more on here; my brain is in a super dope place, and I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time. If you’re having a hard time or need some love, I can say that you’re loved more than you know. Keep f**king crushing it.”

Post Malone recently was met with rave reviews following the release of his new Tiny Desk performance and full-length album, Austin.