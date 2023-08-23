News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Jhené Aiko Reportedly Files Restraining Order Against Stalker / 08.23.2023

Earlier this week, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean reportedly sought legal protection from a fan they claimed repeatedly encroached on their privacy.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Aiko filed for a temporary restraining order on Monday (Aug. 21) against 29-year-old man Ian Craig Lees. She claimed Lees persistently showed up at her concerts and even broke into her Pacific Palisades home.

The couple’s concern escalated following an incident earlier this month when Lees allegedly clashed with residential security within the gated community where Aiko resides. The “Sativa” hitmaker currently lives with Sean, their son, and her daughter from a previous relationship.

Lees’ intrusion supposedly reached a dangerous peak when he breached the community’s security post, finding his way inside the home shared by the artists.

In her request, Aiko sought to prevent Lees from coming within 100 yards of her, Sean, or their children. Unfortunately for the couple, a judge denied the initial request for the temporary restraining order. A hearing is now set for Sept. 14 to review the matter further.

Beyond their legal challenges, Aiko and Sean have been together since 2016. After a brief split in 2019, they reunited the following year.

During her conversation on DJ Khaled’s podcast “The First One,” the singer shared, “When I first met Sean, the one thing I can say is he immediately felt familiar. Like, I knew him already, and I was comfortable with him immediately… I had never felt that feeling of like, I’ve met you before. Our friendship is really strong, so that has made our relationship what it is. Just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level.”

On the music side, Aiko unveiled her latest single, “alive & well (gratitude mantra),” in May. Regarding the 10-minute record, the musician described it as a “great companion to meditation, breath work, and yoga.”