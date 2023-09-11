News Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images, Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images, and Natasha Campos / Contributor via Getty Images Joe Budden Says Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion's "Bongos" Sounds Like AI / 09.11.2023

On the latest installment of “The Joe Budden Podcast,” which aired on Sunday (Sept. 10), the namesake host shared his disappointment with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new single “Bongos.” The record left Budden notably unimpressed as he likened the track to a “science project cooked up by AI.”

“Remember, I said all the top, top, top, top artists make songs like a science project? That’s what this sounds like,” Budden remarked. He elaborated that despite the track featuring two of the biggest names in the rap industry, it lacked the potency to make a significant impact.

The rapper-turned-podcaster further dissected the song’s composition while expressing concern over its lack of “lasting power.” Budden noted, “This record doesn’t seem like it has lasting power… There’s nothing in it to make it stay.”

According to the East Harlem native, the time for “commercialized ratchet” music has elapsed. He spotlighted the burgeoning era of “ghetto ratchet” with artists such as “Pound Town” hitmaker Sexyy Red at the forefront.

Budden said, “It’s that hard a** beat, the hook is not hooking for me, there’s nothing in it to make it stay, one, and two, I know y’all think Sexyy Red is paying me. She’s not, but this commercialized ratchet has passed.”

Despite the host’s vehement criticism, the single is projected to make waves on the Billboard Hot 100 next week, following its release this past Friday (Sep. 8). The “Bongos” music video already amassed over 8 million views on YouTube, showcasing the substantial fan base rallying behind the star duo.

Cardi also shared insights into her journey toward debuting her second album during a chat with HOT 97 last week. She hinted at a possible 2024 release date. The rapper expressed a keen awareness of the expectations riding on her by stating, “It’s going to come out when it’s going to come out. I can say that — it’s not going to come out this year.”

As for the collaboration with Megan, Cardi disclosed how she advocated for it despite her team’s initial preference for a Latin artist feature. She recounted, “My team wanted to go more like Latin artists, and I was like, ‘I hear Megan, yeah, I hear Megan.’ They’re like, ‘Really? You don’t see it? Like you don’t see this like more Latin?’ But I’m like, ‘No, I see Megan,’ and then, like, exactly what I was like hearing in my head, I sent her the song.”