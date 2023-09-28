News Catherine Powell / Stringer via Getty Images Ice Spice Breaks Her Silence On Matt Healy's Podcast Controversy: "We’re Good" / 09.28.2023

In an interview with Variety published today (Sept. 28), Ice Spice gave her thoughts on a scandal involving Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975. The issue started earlier this year when Healy appeared on “The Adam Friedland Show.”

The hosts made racially insensitive comments while guessing Spice’s ethnicity, which quickly sparked outrage on social media. The incident particularly went viral because Healy was rumored to be dating Taylor Swift at the time. Although the former didn’t join the derogatory talk, he didn’t stop it either.

“When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused,” the New York rapper told the publication. “Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some s**t like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’ First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologized or whatever. And the whole time, I didn’t really care.”

The “Deli” hitmaker also revealed that she ran into Healy at a Jean Paul Gaultier party shortly after the controversy happened. “He was like, ‘Hey, you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Of course.’ He apologized to me a bunch of times. We’re good,” she said.

Variety’s New York Issue cover story with @icespicee_: Ice Spice's Red Hot Rise: The Rapper on Being a 'Marketing F—ing Genius,' Her Debut Album and Becoming BFFs With Taylor Swift & Nicki Minaj https://t.co/jyqHdrRkGt pic.twitter.com/Yoc9z7FvEp — Variety (@Variety) September 28, 2023

In April, Healy reportedly apologized for the remarks made toward Spice during a performance in New Zealand. He said, “I’m sorry if I’ve offended you and, like, Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s ’cause I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d**k. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry. I don’t want anything to be misconstrued as mean. I don’t mind being a bit of a joker, but I don’t want to be perceived as kind of mean-hearted.”

Elsewhere in her conversation with Variety, the Bronx native responded to claims that she was an industry plant. Spice explained, “I just let people believe whatever they want to believe, to be honest. I don’t really mind all the rumors. At first, I did, but now I’m at a point where I understand that just comes with this lifestyle.”