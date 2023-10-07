News Photo: Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Kendrick Lamar's Mic Cut After Austin City Limits Performance Passes Curfew / 10.07.2023

During an exciting yet rare performance from Kendrick Lamar at Austin City Limits, fans were upset when his mic was cut once he passed curfew. Before the performance’s abrupt ending, Lamar ran through a slew of hits with the showgoers lit from beginning to end.

The staff warned the “DNA” rapper of the strict 10 p.m. curfew ahead of his performance. One festival attendee posted a video 18 minutes after curfew showing Lamar saying, “I was told you all have a curfew here. But Imma tell you what I told them. They gonna have to cut my mic because we ain’t done.” Shortly after, Kung-Fu Kenny’s mic was cut, and he bowed down to the crowd and left the stage.

The performance showcased a seamless fusion of his poetic storytelling, and the pulsating beats created an immersive experience that transcended the confines of the concert venue.

Kendrick Lamar took a moment to connect with his fans, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support throughout his career. The crowd’s energy was electric, with the fans hanging on to all of Lamar’s words.

This Austin City Limits performance is one of many headlining performances from the legendary emcee this year. Next up, fans will see him and his cousin Baby Keem at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival as The Hillbillies. They are slated to perform a few dynamic collaborations while also mixing tracks from their solo catalogs.

Lamar was mentioned in J. Cole’s explosive new verse on Drake’s “First Person Shooter,” where Cole paid homage to Lamar and Drizzy as the only two artists on his level. On the track, J. Cole raps, “Love when they argue the hardest emcee. Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali.”



Lamar’s impressive music collection includes critically acclaimed albums like good kid, m.A.A.d city; DAMN, and To Pimp a Butterfly.