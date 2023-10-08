News Photo Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images 21 Savage Joins Drake In Toronto For His First International Performance Since Becoming A Permanent US Resident / 10.08.2023

Last night (Oct. 7), 21 Savage returned triumphantly to the “It’s All A Blur Tour” during Drake’s stop in Toronto, Canada. This marks his first-ever international performance since becoming a permanent U.S. resident.

Excitingly, Drake brought on a consulate representative to announce that the “Bank Account” rapper would be performing in Toronto for his first-ever international show. The Her Loss co-creator had the fans singing “O’ Canada” before saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, performing for the first time outside of America in his life, make some noise for the brother, 21.”

In his heartfelt caption on Instagram, the “0-100” emcee said, “Thank you all for the best tour of my life, for the 6, for my friends, For All The Dogs worldwide… album floating… tour was spiritual… All you goofs been throwing my name around publicly for years like a frisbee. Don’t be shocked if I wanna go fetch that shit and bring it to your doorstep… It’s us!!!!! Savage, this was hands down the best moment I ever had in my career onstage. Congrats, my brother. The world is yours.”

21 Savage came out to perform their usual set while thanking Drake for his help getting him his green card. Savage commented, “My brother, we ain’t done yet. I promise,” on the post shortly after the fiery show.

Drake alluded to his partner in rhyme’s new citizenship on his latest track, “8AM in Charlotte.” In the song, he raps, “Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate. Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian.” J. Cole also joined Drake to perform their new song “First Person Shooter” for the first time. The song is poised to become Cole’s first Billboard chart-topping single.