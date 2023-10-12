News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Ima Ice Spice Says She Wants Her Debut Album To Win A Grammy: "I Just Know I’m Gonna Get One" / 10.12.2023

So far, 2023 has been a triumphant year for Ice Spice. In January, she released her debut EP titled Like..?, which received a deluxe edition in July. The latter contained hit singles like “Deli,” “Princess Diana (Remix)” featuring Nicki Minaj, and “Butterfly Ku,” among others.

With much anticipation for her next project, the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper is currently eyeing her first studio album. In an interview with Los Angeles Times published today (Oct. 12), Spice revealed that her expectations for its success are high.

She told the publication, “A Grammy would mean the moon, the sun, the Earth. No, for real, like every star in the galaxy. I just know I’m gonna get one. I’m just gonna keep trying, you know? I’m just grateful to be in the conversation.”

Ice Spice’s 2022 hit “Munch (Feelin’ U)” embodied the explosion of young women currently flourishing in hip-hop. “The girls are going insane,” she says. “I’m seeing girls fill up entire categories. I feel like this is a really good time to be a woman.” https://t.co/npazzHvhWv pic.twitter.com/oMf6aJqV4F — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 12, 2023

This year alone, Spice nabbed a number of different achievements. During Billboard‘s R&B/Hip Hop Power Players in August, she took home Rookie of The Year. Additionally, the Bronx native won Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

During her acceptance speech, the musician shared, “Thank you, MTV. Oh my God, this is so cool. I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much. I want to thank my manager, James. I want to thank my producer, Riot, for making the best music with me.”

Elsewhere in her story with Los Angeles Times, Spice spoke about her relationship with Taylor Swift and their collaborative effort, “Karma.” She noted, “Taylor was outside the studio waiting for me, and she was the nicest ever, making me tea. She said she loves Like..? and told me she plays it to work out. I was like, ‘Taylor’s listening? This is unreal.’”

The 1989 singer also chimed in, lauding the rapper for her ambition. She wrote, “I see a drive in Ice that’s beautifully rounded out by other qualities like humility and humor, curiosity and focus. She’s very knowledgeable about the inner workings of the business, as well as obviously being tapped into this very natural creative wellspring. It’s those two sides of the coin that you just don’t see.”