Yung Joc Urges Sexyy Red To "Be A Little More Sensible" With Her Fame / 10.13.2023

Yung Joc weighed in on rising star Sexyy Red during an interview with VladTV on Wednesday (Oct. 11). He cautioned the St. Louis native about the potential pitfalls that come with sudden fame.

“She’s not trying to pretend to be something she’s not,” Joc stated. “I think she’s comfortable in her truth. I think she has to be careful with being exploited… I’m seeing the way she presents herself, and it’s not that she doesn’t know better. It’s what she’s comfortable with doing. I’m not knocking Sexyy Red.”

The Atlanta rapper continued, “I don’t want nobody to think I’m knocking her. I just think she should be a little more sensible when it comes to the censorship because these babies be listening to this s**t. You know what I’m saying? Gotta check those h** spirits.”

Red rose to viral triumph earlier this year following the release of her Tay Keith-produced single “Pound Town.” It later received a remix from Nicki Minaj, which further shot the song into popularity.

The musician also landed at No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “SkeeYee” in September. She was picked up as the opening act for Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” the previous month. Red and the Toronto artist recently collaborated on For All The Dogs’ standout cut, “Rich Baby Daddy,” which also featured SZA.

Elsewhere in his VladTV interview, Joc touched on larger concerns within hip hop. He claimed that Red is part of a new generation of female artists who are pushing the envelope in ways that might not be entirely beneficial.

“Now, these women are letting it be known: ‘I’ll do you and your brother, that’s my lick back,'” Joc added. “There are a lot of women doing that, too, but Sexyy Red has a different approach. She has a downright ‘I’m in the hood, I’m out the hood’ approach. ‘I’m promoting classic ratchet h** activity.’ And that’s just what it is.”