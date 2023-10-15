News Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To Sexyy Red Seemingly Announcing Her Pregnancy / 10.15.2023

On Saturday (Oct. 14), Sexyy Red took to her social media account to post a photo holding her stomach alongside SZA with the caption, “Team boy or team girl @sza.”

This instantly sent shockwaves throughout the internet after the St. Louis-bred viral rapper has been having a successful rookie campaign. In her short career, the “Pound Town” recording artist has already worked with Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Tay Keith, DaBaby, and many more. Most recently, she was featured on Drake’s For All the Dogs standout “Rich Baby Daddy,” which also features multiplatinum R&B star SZA.

The comments on Sexyy Red’s now-viral Instagram post were flooded with support from her peers. Rob49 commented, “Boy,” with four red hearts, while City Girl’s JT and Lola Brooke guessed the same thing. SZA alluded to knowing the gender by posting, “I’m allowed to pretend I don’t know the winning team or naw?”

People on social media had diverse opinions on the exciting announcement. Some were highly positive, but some fans were worried due to the recent incident where she quickly deleted an NSFW clip that surfaced on her Instagram Story. After it happened, she took to Twitter to say, “I’m so heartbroken. Anybody that [knows] me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy s**t like that.”

I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that 💔😢 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 5, 2023

For now, Sexyy Red will continue her sold-out headlining “Hood Hottest Princess Tour.” The 30-date nationwide trek has been an electric experience for fans of the “SkeeYee” creator. Red seems to have the support of the music industry and her team. It is currently unclear who her forthcoming child’s father is.