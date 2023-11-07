News Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Ken Carson Gets Into Brawl With Police At Lil Uzi Vert Atlanta Concert / 11.07.2023

After making a surprise appearance at Lil Uzi Vert’s Atlanta concert last night (Nov. 6), Ken Carson found himself embroiled in a confrontation with law enforcement. The incident took place at the Coca-Cola Roxy during the former’s “Pink Tape Tour.”

A video circulated on social media showing Carson in a tense exchange with police as they seemed to be escorting him out. At the time of publishing, neither the Opium rapper nor the Cobb County Police Department issued a statement regarding the nature of the dispute or any legal consequences.

The 23-year-old artist has been riding a wave of success with his third studio LP, A Great Chaos, which debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 in October. The 18-track project’s first-week performance tallied nearly 50,000 album-equivalent units. It also boasted features from Destroy Lonely and Uzi, with standout cuts like “Fighting My Demons” and “Succubus.”

“It literally just speaks for itself. It’s a great chaos. It’s a great work, but it sounds massive,” Carson described the project during an August interview with VIBE. “Honestly, I’m not trying to surprise nobody. I’m not venturing off to do nothing new. I’m just trying to make good music. It’s not even… Let’s not make it a headache.”

He continued, “I make music every day. So it’s like when making the album, you’ve just got to try your hardest. But that’s the only difference between it because I make music all day.”

Meanwhile, the next stop on Uzi’s “Pink Tape Tour” is slated to take place in Dallas on Wednesday (Nov. 8). Other cities the rapper will be doing shows at include Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn, and their hometown of Philadelphia.

Despite enthusiastic receptions, Uzi left fans reeling with an unexpected announcement last month. During a performance in Chicago, they hinted at retirement following their forthcoming project release.

“Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album,” the artist told the crowd. “After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour… But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”