News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Shares Second Trailer For 'RENAISSANCE' Concert Film / 11.09.2023

Today (Nov. 9), Beyoncé raised anticipation for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ with the release of a new trailer.

It’s set to bring the grandeur of her world tour to theaters on Dec. 1, following premiere events in Los Angeles and London. Tickets are now up for grabs as fans await the deep dive into her globe-trotting arena run.

“I close my eyes and travel through realms of space and time. Reality holds no power or control of my state of mind on my voyage to find a source to charge my inner being. Assembly line frequency as I tap my MPC,” Bey shared in the opening seconds of the clip. Subsequently, the screen filled with footage of screaming fans and various iconic moments onstage.

In a reflective tone, the musician continued, “In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough to balance motherhood and being on the stage… It just reminds me of who I really am.”

The RENAISSANCE film is slated to portray the tour’s reach across 39 cities and its universal acclaim, which encapsulates the experience of over 2.7 million fans. Closing with the upbeat tempo of “BREAK MY SOUL,” the trailer culminated in a legendary shot of Beyoncé atop a majestic prop horse.

The forthcoming documentary was produced in collaboration with Parkwood Entertainment and AMC. Check out the video below.

In 2022, the musician’s LP of the same name debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 332,000 equivalent album units. It also featured contributions from The-Dream, Labrinth, Hit-Boy, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., Sabrina Claudio, Syd, and JAY-Z, among others. Standout cuts included records such as “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” and “CUFF IT.”

Following the footsteps of box office hits like Taylor Swift’s concert documentary, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ will screen from Thursday to Sunday upon release.