Key Glock Responds To Alleged NSFW Note At His Show / 11.25.2023

On Thanksgiving (Nov. 23), a photo of a handwritten sign that said, “If you ain’t f**king or sucking, LEAVE!” went viral as it was alleged to be left on a door that was a backstage entrance to Key Glock’s dressing room. The original post that shared it was captioned, “Key Glock said this ain’t a meet and greet [laughing my a** off].”

Friday afternoon (Nov. 24), the Memphis-bred emcee quote tweeted the post replying, “Key Glock ain’t said s**t.” After facing endless backlash on social media following the initial post, the “Ambition For Cash” rapper made sure to clarify that he did not write the note.

One fan on social media stated, “I worked his show twice two different years, and everyone was pretty professional. You just gotta know your place, mane. If you’re giving groupie vibes, other folks from the venue will pick up on it, it’s not always gang n em.” While another playfully said, “But does the rules still apply? Asking for a friend.”

A supportive fan responded on Twitter, “I knew they was lying, bae. You’re not like that.” The Young Dolph co-signee was recently in the headlines for an alleged physical dispute between him and his former girlfriend and social media influencer Karin Jinsui.

Jinsui’s posts recounted an alleged incident from the previous day. Reposted by The Neighborhood Talk, she shared, “He put his hands on me Monday [Aug. 7] because he don’t know how to have grown-up conversations [and] I STILL ain’t call the cops or inform the hotel. I just left. Why he decided to post about the cops [and] they wasn’t even called? [It’s] funny as h**l.”

A day before Jinsui’s accusations, Glock seemingly referenced the relationship drama via Twitter. One post read, “Sending this fake godly a** b**ch back to [the] streets,” followed by a peace sign emoji. In another post, he said, “[I don’t] respect nobody who plays police games.”