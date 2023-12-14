Nicki Minaj and Kai Cenat

Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images and Robin L Marshall / Stringer via Getty Images

Social Media Reacts To Nicki Minaj Joining Kai Cenat's Livestream: "She Just Broke A Viewing Record"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.14.2023

Around midnight (Dec. 14), Kai Cenat welcomed Nicki Minaj as the latest high-profile guest on his livestream.

During their time together, the pair spoke about everything from what makes a good man to the rapper’s upcoming interview with Funny Marco. Elsewhere during the hour-long conversation, Cenat and Minaj danced to various cuts off of the latter’s Pink Friday 2. Among the tracks were “Everybody” with Lil Uzi Vert and “FTCU.”

“Obviously, this is not Kai’s fault. You know I struggle with my time management. A lot of things got pushed back once I didn’t turn my album in on time; then I was going to push it back a week,” Minaj shared regarding her long-awaited appearance on the stream. “So, I was literally still writing until that night… And I’m still writing, so I have to go to the studio after this.”

Check out the clip below.

As to be expected, the Barbz expressed their excitement online. One user tweeted, “As a content creator, y’all don’t know how baffled I am by the fact that Kai Cenat and Nicki Minaj got over 350,000 people in a stream at 2 a.m.”

Another added, “[They] were saying Nicki shouldn’t do interviews with Kai [or] Funny Marco, and should instead interview [with] James [Corden and white] audiences… Meanwhile, she just broke a viewing record [and] we’re seeing the most viral posts of any moment [in] this era.” Peep more reactions below.

Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 launched on the artist’s 41st birthday (Dec. 8). It featured collaborations with J. Cole, Future, Drake, Lil Wayne, and more. The project also contained tracks like “Big Difference,” “Super Freaky Girl,” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

On the other hand, Cenat’s latest livestream marked a significant moment in his growing influence within hip hop. Earlier this year, he did a 24-hour broadcast with Offset. Then, in September, he got a shoutout from Drake during the “It’s All A Blur Tour.”

News
Kai Cenat
Nicki Minaj

TRENDING
New Music

Fans React To Gunna Dropping Afrobeat Song With Sarz And Asake

Gunna is receiving praise for his new Afrobeat-inspired verse after “Happiness” with Sarz and Asake ...
By Ahmad Davis
12.10.2023
News

Cardi B Confirms Offset Breakup Rumors: "I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now"

During Instagram Live, Cardi B explained, “I’m curious for a new life, for a new ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.11.2023
News

John McEnroe Asks For "A Bit Of Respect" After Leaked Zoom Meeting With Travis Scott Over Sneaker Naming

In June, Travis Scott redesigned John McEnroe’s Nike Mac Attack, with the two seemingly getting ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.11.2023
News

Ty Dolla Sign Shares Event Details For His New Album With Kanye West

Ty Dolla Sign posted a screenshot of a text with event details for his new ...
By Ahmad Davis
12.10.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories