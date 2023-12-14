News Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images and Robin L Marshall / Stringer via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Nicki Minaj Joining Kai Cenat's Livestream: "She Just Broke A Viewing Record" / 12.14.2023

Around midnight (Dec. 14), Kai Cenat welcomed Nicki Minaj as the latest high-profile guest on his livestream.

During their time together, the pair spoke about everything from what makes a good man to the rapper’s upcoming interview with Funny Marco. Elsewhere during the hour-long conversation, Cenat and Minaj danced to various cuts off of the latter’s Pink Friday 2. Among the tracks were “Everybody” with Lil Uzi Vert and “FTCU.”

“Obviously, this is not Kai’s fault. You know I struggle with my time management. A lot of things got pushed back once I didn’t turn my album in on time; then I was going to push it back a week,” Minaj shared regarding her long-awaited appearance on the stream. “So, I was literally still writing until that night… And I’m still writing, so I have to go to the studio after this.”

Check out the clip below.

As to be expected, the Barbz expressed their excitement online. One user tweeted, “As a content creator, y’all don’t know how baffled I am by the fact that Kai Cenat and Nicki Minaj got over 350,000 people in a stream at 2 a.m.”

Another added, “[They] were saying Nicki shouldn’t do interviews with Kai [or] Funny Marco, and should instead interview [with] James [Corden and white] audiences… Meanwhile, she just broke a viewing record [and] we’re seeing the most viral posts of any moment [in] this era.” Peep more reactions below.

Kai was already extremely successful before last night, but that Nicki appearance is about to change a lot for him. Just wait. — Bobby Foster (@_bobbyfoster) December 14, 2023

Nicki look amazing on Kai stream !!!!!! — Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) December 14, 2023

As a content creator, yall don’t know how baffled I am by the fact that Kai Cenat and Nicki Minaj got over 350k people in a stream at 2AM — Bobby Foster (@_bobbyfoster) December 14, 2023

😭😭 they’re scrambIing bad seeing Nicki get all these viral tweets — welp. (@YSLONIKA) December 14, 2023

The edgy barbs were saying Nicki shouldn’t do interviews with Kai/ FunnyMarco, and should instead interview w/ James Cordon & yt audiences because “Khias” & “Black people don’t like her”… Meanwhile she just broke a viewing record & we’re seeing the most viral posts of any moment… — Banjee Barbie (@BoujeeNBanjee) December 14, 2023

That Kai and Nicki stream going down in the books for sure! I’m proud of Kai he’s making all the streamers proud, this man had the queen on twitch this is nuts . Salute 🫡 — AnnoyingTV (@MarioHTXX) December 14, 2023

Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 launched on the artist’s 41st birthday (Dec. 8). It featured collaborations with J. Cole, Future, Drake, Lil Wayne, and more. The project also contained tracks like “Big Difference,” “Super Freaky Girl,” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

On the other hand, Cenat’s latest livestream marked a significant moment in his growing influence within hip hop. Earlier this year, he did a 24-hour broadcast with Offset. Then, in September, he got a shoutout from Drake during the “It’s All A Blur Tour.”