Music Videos Screenshot of Lil Uzi Vert’s “Red Moon” video Lil Uzi Vert Teases 'Luv Is Rage 3' With "Red Moon" Video / 12.26.2023

On Monday (Dec. 25), Lil Uzi Vert released a new single, “Red Moon,” accompanied by a music video.

The record, which sampled Drake’s “7969” from his October album For All The Dogs, explored themes of heartbreak and change. Directed by Be EL Be, Uzi was portrayed emotionally struggling at a beach, with messages about self-worth and the illusion of love appearing on screen toward the end.

“Lost myself, and then I made my bedroom/ Sittin’ back thinkin’, got too much head room/ Thinkin’ ’bout my relationships that didn’t even last/ What I didn’t get out of them, I swear that I’m tryna get it up out you/ You let me go, and now I feel so light blue,” Uzi rapped.

Watch the visuals below.

During the Chicago stop of their “Pink Tape Tour,” Uzi announced that their upcoming LP, Luv Is Rage 3, would be their last. The Philadelphia native expressed a desire to live a more ordinary life after this final project.

“Why not stop now? Because business doesn’t work like that. I have one more album [to] turn in. After that, I finally can genuinely smile,” they wrote on their Instagram Story in October. “I’ve been judged from day [one]. I never respond [to] negativity. I have a [talent], but I also have a heart and have been holding in a lot… I’m not as close to my family as I should be. My relationship isn’t in the best shape. I JUST WANNA BREATHE.”

Recently, Uzi reiterated their intention to step back from music. They told TMZ about plans to pivot toward fashion design, specifically for women’s clothing.

Pink Tape came out in June. The 26-track offering featured collaborations with Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj and Don Toliver. In addition to the double-platinum single, “Just Wanna Rock,” the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 167,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Additionally, Uzi confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Minaj for a visual companion of “Everybody” from her album Pink Friday 2.