News Dana Jacobs / Stringer via Getty Images Doja Cat's Mother Files Restraining Order Request Against The Rapper's Brother / 01.18.2024

Doja Cat’s mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, recently filed for a restraining order against her son, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, and sought protection for herself and the Los Angeles native.

In the court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday (Jan. 17), Sawyer claimed Dlamini has physically abused both her and the “Kiss Me More” singer. It also alleged that Doja “had her teeth knocked out by Raman” and incurred cuts and bruises from his physical abuse.

Elsewhere, Dlamini is accused of stealing and destroying Doja‘s property, being “very degrading and demeaning” verbally and leaving the artist feeling “unsafe and traumatized.” Sawyer detailed multiple instances of physical abuse and threats from her son over the past year, with the most recent incident happening earlier this month.

A judge reportedly granted Sawyer a temporary restraining order, pending a hearing for a permanent one. It followed previous no-contact injunctions against Dlamini that have expired.

Meanwhile, Doja is required to file independently for legal protection from her brother. At the time of reporting, she hasn’t made a public statement on the matter on her Instagram or Twitter.

Despite the personal challenges, Doja was recently announced as a Coachella 2024 headliner. The event will take place in April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Coi Leray and Tyla are among the other performing acts.

Additionally, Doja will begin the European leg of her “The Scarlet Tour” during the summer. It’ll kick off in Glasgow on June 11, followed by stops in Birmingham, London, Amsterdam and Paris. She’s also set to headline the Open’er Festival in Poland on July 5.

The “Paint The Town Red” hitmaker debuted Scarlet in September 2023. It spanned 17 tracks with standout cuts like “Agora Hills” and “F**k The Girls (FTG),” to mention a few.