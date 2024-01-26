News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images and John Lamparski / Stringer via Getty Images Akbar V Says Nicki Minaj Is "'Bout To Clear" Megan Thee Stallion After "Hiss" Release: "[You] Need To Already [Be] In The Studio" / 01.26.2024

Social media is buzzing after the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single, “Hiss.” It included a line perceived as a dig at Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

The lyric, “These h**s don’t be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan’s Law,” referenced a federal mandate about public information on registered sex offenders. Subsequently, fans took it as a nod to Petty, who was convicted for first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and pleaded guilty for failing to register as a sex offender.

Within an hour of “Hiss” coming out, Akbar V seemingly reacted to the record via Twitter. She wrote, “Girl, you could’ve kept that s**t.” Hours later, the rapper issued a more direct message to Megan, telling her to look out for Minaj’s response track.

“Meg, you need to already [be] in the studio like last night… Nicki bout to clear you… This is [Hip Hop], get back up, Meg, and try it again,” Akbar stated. “The first one ain’t stick. You gotta get up and try again, like Aaliyah said in that song.”

She continued, “People say I’m laughing like I ain’t get shot… OK, let’s talk about that. [A] bullet [is] still in my head, but I know when I go up against b**ches with rap, they gonna use any and everything, so it don’t hurt me… ‘Cause I can rap… I know when you rap beef, you gotta really come with it.”

Notably, Akbar collaborated with Minaj on 2022’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix).” City Girls’ JT, BIA and Maliibu Miitch were also featured on the record.

Meanwhile, Minaj swiftly retaliated with a snippet of a new song during an Instagram Live session. She rapped, “Bad b**ch, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The b**ch fell off, I said get up on your good foot.” The lines appeared to allude to the July 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez that injured Megan’s feet.

Minaj furthered her response by posting a picture of her pedicured toes on Twitter. Megan replied with a photo of herself laughing on her Instagram Story.

The exchange elicited mixed reactions from fans. Some expressed disappointment, citing Minaj’s age and status in the industry, suggesting she should be uplifting younger artists rather than engaging in feuds. Others applauded the Pink Friday 2 artist’s quick response while admiring her fast pen work.