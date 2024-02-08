Rihanna and Beyonce

Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images

Social Media Reacts To Madame Tussauds' Wax Figures Of Rihanna And Beyoncé: "They All Look Good But A Lil' Off"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.08.2024

Rihanna and Beyoncé are trending on social media once again, and it’s not just for run-of-the-mill album speculation this time. Today (Feb. 8), wax figures of the music icons were revealed by Madame Tussauds Orlando and Blackpool, respectively.

Rihanna’s likeness will be available to view at Madame Tussauds Orlando starting on Sunday (Feb. 11). The sculpture is a recreation of her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance look, which consisted of a red silk jersey catsuit, leather corset, and aviator suit. The unveiling notably coincides with this year’s big game, where Usher will be taking the stage.

“Rihanna is not only a global icon but also an inspiration to millions around the world,” general manager Paul Gould said. “With this interactive experience, we aim to give her fans a unique opportunity to step into her world and feel firsthand the energy of her performance.”

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds Blackpool assembled a figurine of Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE release party outfit, which fans can see starting Saturday (Feb. 10). Designed by House of Timothy White, the shimmery bodysuit boasted a plunging neckline and featured matching gloves. Unfortunately, some social media users didn’t think it resembled the pop star. Underneath Hollywood Unlocked’s repost, one person wrote, “I see Beyoncé, but I don’t see her.”

“Rihanna’s is on point; they got the queen right. Beyonce’s still ain’t Beyoncé,” another shared. Meanwhile, one viewer exclaimed, “Where did they get Beyoncé’s wig from? ‘Cause baby, that s**t [is] giving scalp!”

Madame Tussauds previously worked on a number of renditions of the two musicians. In December 2023, the museum in Hong Kong shared a sculpture of Rihanna inspired by her 2020 look from New York Fashion Week. Luckily, it was largely met with praise. Meanwhile, Beyoncé got her own wax figure in July of that same year.

On Tuesday (Feb. 6), the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer announced the launch of her new haircare brand, Cécred. It’s expected to launch on Feb. 20.

News
Beyoncé
Rihanna

TRENDING
News

Playboi Carti Faces Backlash After Making A Six-Minute Appearance On Adin Ross' Livestream

After reportedly waiting two hours, Adin Ross apologized for Playboi Carti’s abrupt exit: “I f**king ...
By Malcolm Trapp
02.05.2024
News

Adin Ross Fans Accuse 21 Savage Of Cheating During $250,000 Card Game: "Every Face Card Has A Scratch On It"

21 Savage made it right by offering to pay the Kick streamer what he owed: ...
By Malcolm Trapp
02.02.2024
News

City Girls' JT And ATL Jacob Show Support To Nicki Minaj After Grammy Mixup: "Your Legacy Will Never Be Undone"

Their support arrived after the Recording Academy erroneously announced Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie World” won Best ...
By Malcolm Trapp
02.05.2024
News

Latto's "Sunday Service" Cover Art Features Ice Spice, Sexyy Red, Megan Thee Stallion, And More

Latto’s upcoming single will hit streaming platforms on Friday (Feb. 9).
By Malcolm Trapp
02.06.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories