News Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Madame Tussauds' Wax Figures Of Rihanna And Beyoncé: "They All Look Good But A Lil' Off" / 02.08.2024

Rihanna and Beyoncé are trending on social media once again, and it’s not just for run-of-the-mill album speculation this time. Today (Feb. 8), wax figures of the music icons were revealed by Madame Tussauds Orlando and Blackpool, respectively.

Rihanna’s likeness will be available to view at Madame Tussauds Orlando starting on Sunday (Feb. 11). The sculpture is a recreation of her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance look, which consisted of a red silk jersey catsuit, leather corset, and aviator suit. The unveiling notably coincides with this year’s big game, where Usher will be taking the stage.

“Rihanna is not only a global icon but also an inspiration to millions around the world,” general manager Paul Gould said. “With this interactive experience, we aim to give her fans a unique opportunity to step into her world and feel firsthand the energy of her performance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds Wax Museum USA (@madametussaudsusa)

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds Blackpool assembled a figurine of Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE release party outfit, which fans can see starting Saturday (Feb. 10). Designed by House of Timothy White, the shimmery bodysuit boasted a plunging neckline and featured matching gloves. Unfortunately, some social media users didn’t think it resembled the pop star. Underneath Hollywood Unlocked’s repost, one person wrote, “I see Beyoncé, but I don’t see her.”

“Rihanna’s is on point; they got the queen right. Beyonce’s still ain’t Beyoncé,” another shared. Meanwhile, one viewer exclaimed, “Where did they get Beyoncé’s wig from? ‘Cause baby, that s**t [is] giving scalp!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds Blackpool (@mtblackpool)

Madame Tussauds previously worked on a number of renditions of the two musicians. In December 2023, the museum in Hong Kong shared a sculpture of Rihanna inspired by her 2020 look from New York Fashion Week. Luckily, it was largely met with praise. Meanwhile, Beyoncé got her own wax figure in July of that same year.

On Tuesday (Feb. 6), the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer announced the launch of her new haircare brand, Cécred. It’s expected to launch on Feb. 20.