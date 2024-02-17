New Music Venla Shalin / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Yeat Unloads "As We Speak" Featuring Drake On New LP, '2093 (P2)' / 02.17.2024

After their exciting collaboration, “IDGAF,” on Drake’s latest album, For All The Dogs, Yeat tagged Drake for his new album with a surprise track titled “As We Speak.” The song comes a day after the release of his new album, 2093 (P2). The LP features two new tracks, including the one with the “God’s Plan” rapper.

On the track, Drake shouted out Lil Yachty at the beginning of his verse. He raps, “Shout’ to Big Boat, I’m so Concrete/ Just made 10 mill’ as we speak/ Like snow to the six, like sand to the beach/ She wanna bring her friend, girl, I got no backseat.”

Yeat is known for his massive, youthful fan base. With over one million likes on a recent post announcing the album, his fans jumped to the comments to voice their feedback on the track. One fan on the post commented, “Straight up, it’s the best album I’ve ever heard, only three songs in,” and someone else stated, “You’re all tripping; this might be some of his best work yet.”

So far, Yeat has worked with A-list stars like Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug and Lil Wayne, and he even created a song for the soundtrack to the Minions movie. The heavily streamed underground superstar has been slowly but surely raising his profile and becoming recognized by the mainstream audience.

Drake has been supporting Yeat for some time now. The initial public stamp came on Aug. 11, 2023, when Drake showed love to the “Monëy so big” artist. He posted a screenshot of the clip on his Instagram Story that read, “Diäled in.”

The song itself found Yeat musing on his meteoric rise. “Now this s**t got big, this s**t got bigger than ever,” he rapped. “I just hopped on the jet; this s**t go straight to Ella/ B**ch, I done got rich, I done got richer than ever/ Now, I got these whips, these whips bigger than ever.”

Listen to their newest collaboration, “As We Speak,” below.