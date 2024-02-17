News CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / Contributor via Getty Images YSL Attorney Nicole Fegan Goes Viral After Being Arrested On Gang Charges / 02.17.2024

YSL attorney Nicole Fegan’s name has been trending since the news of her arrest became public knowledge. Fegan is known for her role as an attorney in the highly publicized YSL trial.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Nicole Fegan was taken into custody in Gwinnett County and brought to the Fulton County Jail on charges of participating in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to commit the offense of tampering with evidence.

Authorities said they were looking into a deadly shooting from Sept. 27, 2022, involving two groups downtown when they learned that Fegan contacted a suspect and told him he had active warrants for his arrest.

Photos of the lawyer’s Instagram started to resurface and fans began to make her a meme in real time. One post on her page shows her lying with stacks of money, spelling out the word “Broke” with the caption, “Throwback #gotproof #50diditfirst #dontpostthreats #theyreinthefile #withthequickness #justsaying #wordtothewise #feganlaw.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Fegan (@feganlaw)

This is yet another bizarre series of events that have unfolded since the beginning of the YSL case. Friday (Feb. 16), HotNewHipHop noted, “The Young Thug and YSL trial recently took a turn as two lawyers of codefendants are now pregnant. Now, both YSL members potentially face separate trials at a later date that could keep them incarcerated for longer.”

Reporters from The Atlanta-Journal Constitution claim, “Fulton County prosecutors are seeking to sever two defendants from the upcoming Young Slime Life gang trial because their defense attorneys are pregnant. But neither woman wants to have their clients tried separately, saying that being pregnant does not hinder their ability to represent the defendants in the high-profile case.”

Young Thug recently made headlines after bodycam footage from June 2022 showed pictures of Young Thug’s ex-fiancée Jerrika Karlae and current girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, in his jail cell. Subsequently, the video led fans to speculate about the “Digits” hitmaker’s relationships.

After the footage leaked, the “Surf” emcee seemingly responded to all the talk with a photo of Mariah The Scientist saying, “All I want. All I see.”